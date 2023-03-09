New Delhi: On International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the role of women in India's progress and said his government will keep working to further women's empowerment.

PM Modi and several other political leaders on Wednesday saluted "Nari Shakti (women's power)" and praised the role of women in India's progress.

Talking to Twitter, Modi said, "On International Women's Day, a tribute to the achievements of our Nari Shakti. We greatly cherish the role of women in India's progress."

Sharing a compilation video of women achievers whose life journeys were chronicled in his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat", the PM, using the hashtag "Nari Shakti for New India", said his government would continue to work to further women's empowerment.

Soon after, the hashtag 'Nari Shakti for New India' started to trend on Twitter, with several BJP leaders extending their greetings on Women's Day as well.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah saluted women's power and said, "India is proud of its resilient Nari-Shakti." In a tweet, he said, "While they contribute to building the nation with countless sacrifices, their individual stories of courage, grit and determination ignite our minds with inspiration."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recalled the glorious contributions of 'Nari Shakti' in all walks of life. "The government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi is relentlessly working towards women empowerment through its various effective schemes and programmes," he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "On International Women's Day, applaud the efforts and the accomplishments of our Nari Shakti." "Their contributions are indispensable to Atmanirbhar Bharat's growth story," he said. Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said the power of "Nari Shakti" was "ingrained" in today's civilisational ethos.



Union Minister Piyush Goyal shared a video on PM Modi's tip to Haryana BJP leader Sudha Yadav to utilise her MPLADS fund for women and children. It led to Yadav ensuring that an all-girls school was built in Rewari and Mahendragrah districts.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju posted a picture on Twitter and said, "We are very proud of Indian Women's role in the progress of our country".

Meanwhile, the Congress too extended its greetings on Women's Day and said, "Women are fun, fearless and phenomenal. And we are committed to gender equity and empowerment more than ever before".

Taking a pledge to provide equal rights to every woman, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi shared a clipping on Twitter and said that without them, India is incomplete.

Calling women the "voice of change", Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, promised to fight to enhance women's participation in politics and decision-making.