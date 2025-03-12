NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Set for March 16 Return

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are scheduled to return to Earth by March 16 following an extended stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Their mission, originally planned for just over a week, was prolonged to nearly ten months due to technical challenges with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.

Their return depends on the arrival of Crew-10, which includes NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, JAXA astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov. Crew-10’s launch is set for March 13 at 5:18 a.m. IST. Upon docking at the ISS, they will replace Crew-9 and facilitate the transition for Williams and Wilmore’s departure.

Following the handover process, which may take up to a week, Williams and Wilmore will board the Crew Dragon Freedom spacecraft for their return trip. Their departure is tentatively scheduled for March 16 at 6:30 p.m. IST, contingent on weather conditions.

Reintegrating into Earth’s gravity after prolonged space exposure presents significant physiological challenges. Former NASA astronaut Leroy Chiao, speaking to NewsNation Prime, explained that astronauts experience a condition referred to as “baby feet,” where the thick calluses on their soles diminish in microgravity.

“Without regular pressure on the feet, calluses disappear, making the return to walking on Earth’s surface uncomfortable,” Chiao noted. This phenomenon is one of several adjustments astronauts endure post-mission.

Williams and Wilmore are also expected to experience dizziness, nausea, and general disorientation as part of the body’s adaptation to gravity. Chiao likened the sensation to flu-like symptoms that persist for weeks.

Former astronaut Terry Virts shared his own post-spaceflight experience, highlighting the overwhelming nature of reentry. “I felt extremely heavy and struggled with dizziness,” Virts recalled, underscoring the weeks-long recovery process astronauts must undergo.

Long-duration missions expose astronauts to muscle loss and other effects of microgravity. NASA’s research into space adaptation syndrome highlights challenges such as weakened bone density, cardiovascular strain, and balance issues. Rehabilitation programs focus on regaining strength, coordination, and overall health following spaceflight.

Williams and Wilmore’s prolonged ISS stay also fueled political discussions. Initially intended as a short-duration mission, delays in their return drew criticism, with figures such as former U.S. President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk attributing setbacks to administrative inefficiencies.