Naveen forms BJD ‘manifesto committee’

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal supremo Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday constituted a 38-member ‘manifesto committee’ for drafting the party’s poll document ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the State.

The committee will be headed by Berhampur MP Chandrasekhar Sahu. “The committee will have discussions with various sections of society… and prepare a manifesto that will lead to transformation towards a ‘New Odisha, Empowered Odisha’,” Naveen said in an official notification.

Senior party leader Amar Patnaik was appointed as convener of the committee, while Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra will be the co-convener. The Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha between May 13 and June 1.