Live
- Congress still sore at Shiv Sena (UBT) over Sangli, seeks a rethink
- 'Time used for purposes other than legal interviews': Delhi court dismisses CM Kejriwal's plea seeking more time with lawyer
- PM’s vision set to revolutionise gaming in India, say creators after meeting Narendra Modi
- SC stays MP High Court's order, allows Christian community prayer meeting in Indore
- Derbyshire sign Daryn Dupavillon for 2024 County season
- A phone call from PM Modi at 2.30 AM: Social worker recalls morale-boosting experience during Covid
- Most sectors end in green as Nifty closes at record high
- Child trafficking gang busted in Delhi, two infants rescued
- Polling in MP's Betul Lok Sabha seat now to be held on May 7
- Celebrate Eid with gifts from the latest collections!
Just In
Naveen forms BJD ‘manifesto committee’
Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal supremo Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday constituted a 38-member ‘manifesto committee’
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal supremo Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday constituted a 38-member ‘manifesto committee’ for drafting the party’s poll document ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the State.
The committee will be headed by Berhampur MP Chandrasekhar Sahu. “The committee will have discussions with various sections of society… and prepare a manifesto that will lead to transformation towards a ‘New Odisha, Empowered Odisha’,” Naveen said in an official notification.
Senior party leader Amar Patnaik was appointed as convener of the committee, while Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra will be the co-convener. The Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha between May 13 and June 1.