Navjot Sidhu walks free

Patiala: After spending about 10 months in Patiala's central jail, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu will walk free on Saturday. Several Congress leaders and supporters assembled outside the prison to accord the 59-year-old former cricketer a grand welcome upon his release and chanted 'Navjot Sidhu zindabad'.

'Dhol' players have also been arranged by his supporters standing outside the jail to welcome the cricketer-turned-politician. Speaking to reporters at his residence on Saturday, Sidhu's son Karan Sidhu said the family has been eagerly waiting for his release from the jail.

He said it had been a tough time for the family but now they were happy to see him coming out of the jail. Several posters and hoardings of Navjot Sidhu were put up at many places in Patiala city by Sidhu's supporters to welcome him.