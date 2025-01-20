NDRF celebrates 20th Raising Day

Athagarh: The 3rd Battalion of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday celebrated its 20th Raising Day at Mundali in Cuttack. A parade, commanded by Insp/Exe P K Barik, was inspected by Battalion Chief Medical Officer Neeraj Kumar.

In his address, Kumar emphasised the pivotal role of NDRF in disaster management highlighting its establishment on January 19, 2006 following major disasters such as super cyclone in Odisha, earthquake in Gujarat and tsunami in the Indian Ocean. Initially formed with eight battalions, NDRF now comprises 16 battalions, with personnel from various paramilitary forces like CISF, CRPF, ITBP, BSF, SSB and Assam Rifles. These battalions are strategically located across India to ensure swift disaster response.

Kumar also commended the 3rd Battalion’s efforts in 2024 including their role during cyclone Dana in Odisha, floods in Andhra Pradesh and their ongoing deployment at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. He highlighted the Battalion’s community outreach initiatives such as Famex and School Safety Programmes.