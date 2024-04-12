New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal's private secretary sacked

New Delhi : IN a fresh setback for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, his private secretary has been sacked over alleged violation of rules during his appointment.

Bibhav Kumar's services have been terminated with immediate effect, said the Directorate of Vigilance in its order, stating that he was appointed in violation of the Central Civil Service Rules, related to temporary appointments. The AAP hit back at the Lieutenant Governor over this latest setback and accused the BJP of trying to finish the party led by Kejriwal.

Kumar faced a police case in 2007 in Noida for allegedly assaulting a public servant, the vigilance department pointed out in its order, adding that this information was not revealed during his appointment as the private secretary.

"This is not only irregular but also creates administrative difficulties. Due to sensitivity of work handled by the ministers, it is not appropriate to allow appointments in the personal staff of ministers without prior verification of character and antecedents," the order said. The department said the charges against Mr Kumar are grave in nature and the trial is at the stage of evidence, due to which "Bibhav Kumar is not clear from vigilance angle".

