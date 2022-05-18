New Delhi: Court raises concern over religious structures on road

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday raised concern over encroachment in the form of religious structures, allegedly in the middle of the roads in the national capital. Coming heaily on the city government for not taking proactive action against the encroachers, a bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla asked how will a civilised society survive like this.

"How will a civilised society survive like this, if we have things coming up in the middle of the road? You have to send a message, loud and clear, that this will not be tolerated. You must come down with an iron hand against the encroachers," the bench remarked during the course of the hearing. While issuing notice in the matter, the court also asked to delete two MLAs' names from the list.

"What is the need of the MLAs? We don't need MLAs," the bench said.

Seeking a status report from the respondent authorities in the matter, the bench posted it for the further hearing on November 16. The Court was hearing a plea moved by petitioner SD Windlesh against two purported Islamic religious structures known as 'Mazars' raised in Bhajanpura locality in the city.