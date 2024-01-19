New Delhi: Five held for robbing Rs 75 lakh from bizman

New Delhi : Delhi Police has arrested five people for allegedly robbing a businessman of around Rs 75 lakh in Shalimar Bagh of northwest Delhi, officials said on Thursday. Those arrested have been identified as the businessman’s driver Vicky Kumar (33), his brother-in-law Robin (25), Mukesh (50), Mukesh’s son Sudhanshu (23) and Abhishek (21). On January 13, the businessman sent Vicky Kumar and another employee Vinod to bring Rs 75 lakh from the Janakpuri area.

They were given a bag of money by a person and Vicky put it in the car. When they reached their office, four men on two motorcycles snatched the bag at gunpoint and fled, Special Commissioner of Police (law and order) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

The next day, an FIR under IPC sections 392 (robbery), 397 (robbery or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), and 34 (common intentions) IPC was registered based on the businessman’s complaint and an investigation was taken up.

“As the incident took place during the night, it was very difficult to locate the culprits even with the help of CCTV cameras. Dense fog coupled with low visibility was hindering the investigation,” said the special CP. The accused were arrested from the Kirari Suleman Nagar area on Wednesday.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that Vicky was an employee of the complainant and worked as a driver for the last one-and-half years. Vicky was facing financial hardship and wanted to earn more money in a short period.

“He had discussed his financial situation with his brother-in-law Robin, who was going through the same circumstances and had mortgaged his house by taking loans,” the police officer said. Police said Vicky told Robin about the monetary transaction. Robin in turn roped in Sudhanshu, his father Mukesh, a history-sheeter, and two others -- Abhishek and Rohit. They together hatched a conspiracy and carried out the robbery, the officer said.