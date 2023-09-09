Live
New Delhi: Tibetans protest at Majnu ka Tilla
Holding banners and raising anti-China slogans, protesters carried out a “peaceful” demonstration amid heavy personnel deployment
New Delhi : Ahead of the G20 Summit here, the Tibetan Youth Congress Friday held a protest in north Delhi’s Majnu ka Tilla against the participation of Chinese delegates in the Summit.
Holding banners and raising anti-China slogans, protesters carried out a “peaceful” demonstration amid heavy personnel deployment, the police said. Some of the protesters had “Free Tibet” slogans painted on their face and body. Tibetan Youth Congress President Gonpo Dhundup said, “This protest is not against India or India hosting the G20 Summit. We are raising these slogans against the Chinese participation in the G20 Summit.”
Asserting that the Tibetan community felt honoured that India is hosting the G20 Summit, Dhundup said the demonstration was aimed at raising their voice against the alleged illegal occupation of Tibet by the Chinese government. “The current situation in Tibet is very critical. We have asked protesters to keep the protest peaceful. Not even a single protester breached any kind of law and order and they were following the rules and regulations of the Delhi Police.
Our main motive behind the protest was to deliver the message that China’s diplomatic assurance is never to be trusted,” he added.
To maintain law and order in the area, a heavy police force and paramilitary personnel were deployed at Majnu ka Tilla, which is a Tibetan settlement here.
As the protest began, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi immediately reached the spot and directed the police personnel to barricade a certain portion of the area, the police said.