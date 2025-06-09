Newlywed Wife Orchestrates Husband's Murder During Meghalaya Honeymoon Trip With Hired Killers

What began as a mysterious disappearance during a romantic getaway has transformed into a shocking murder conspiracy involving a betrayed husband, his scheming wife, and hired assassins. The case of 26-year-old Raja Raghuvanshi's death in Meghalaya's remote hills reveals a calculated plot orchestrated by his own spouse in collaboration with her secret lover.

Raja and Sonam, who had entered into an arranged marriage on May 11 in Indore, embarked on their honeymoon journey to Meghalaya after initially considering Kashmir as their destination. The couple traveled from Indore to Guwahati via Bengaluru on May 20, visited the Kamakhya Temple, and proceeded to Shillong on May 22.

Investigators discovered that Sonam had meticulously planned her husband's elimination alongside her lover, Raj Kushwaha. Although Kushwaha remained in Indore, he maintained constant communication with the group and allegedly arranged for three contract killers - Akash, Vishal, and Anand - to join the couple during their trip.

The tragic sequence of events unfolded when Raja and Sonam left their hotel on a rented scooter to explore the scenic area on May 22. The following morning, Sonam contacted her mother-in-law to discuss their plans and mentioned observing a religious fast. After this conversation, both their mobile phones became unreachable, triggering alarm among family members.

Local authorities discovered the abandoned scooter with keys still inserted near a roadside eatery in the Sohra area on May 23. When Raja's family could not establish contact, his brother Vipin traveled to Shillong and filed a missing person report on May 24.

Extensive search operations involving police teams, NDRF, and SDRF personnel combed through the dense forests of East Khasi Hills over several days. The abandoned scooter was located near a cafe on the Shillong-Sohra road on May 27, with two bags discovered in a nearby gorge.

After days of searching amid heavy rainfall, Raja's decomposed remains were recovered on June 2 near Weisawdong waterfall in a 100-foot-deep gorge. Identification was confirmed through a distinctive tattoo bearing his name on his right arm and a smartwatch. Investigators also recovered a woman's white shirt, medication strips, a damaged mobile screen, and a sharp weapon from the crime scene.

The post-mortem examination revealed multiple severe injuries inflicted with a tree-cutting tool, including two major wounds on the front and back of Raja's head. East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem confirmed the murder weapon was consistent with forestry equipment.

The investigation breakthrough came through analysis of Sonam's call records, which revealed frequent communication with Raj Kushwaha. Technical surveillance and CCTV footage led to Akash Rajput's arrest in Lalitpur, followed by the detention of Vishal and Kushwaha in Indore, and Anand in Sagar.

Sonam eventually surrendered to authorities on June 9 at a roadside establishment in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, with assistance from her brother. Police sources indicate that after the murder, Sonam and the three hired killers traveled together to Guwahati, stayed overnight, then separated to avoid detection.

According to investigators, Sonam lured her husband to an isolated location where the assassins were positioned. A local guide later confirmed seeing three additional Hindi-speaking individuals with the couple, corroborating the premeditated nature of the crime.

All five accused individuals will be transported to Shillong for comprehensive investigation, with authorities seeking remand orders following court appearances. However, Sonam's father has disputed the allegations, claiming Meghalaya Police are fabricating evidence. He demands a CBI inquiry and asserts his daughter was kidnapped and robbed, with no memory of subsequent events leading to her presence in Uttar Pradesh.