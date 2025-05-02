NHRC advice to states on heatwaves

New Delhi: In view of soaring temperatures in several parts of the country, the NHRC has asked 11 states to take "immediate pre-emptive measures" to protect the vulnerable sections of society, who are at a risk of suffering heat-related illnesses.

The NHRC, in a statement issued on Thursday, highlighted data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) about the "reported deaths of 3,798 persons between 2018 to 2022 due to heat and sun strokes".

The NHRC, in its letter sent to chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, called for provisioning of shelters, supply of relief material, amendment of working hours and availability of standard procedures for treating heat-related illnesses.