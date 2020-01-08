Nirbhaya Verdict : How many will you hang? asks Tanushree

Mumbai: Actress and '#MeToo' victim Tanushree Dutta had mixed feelings after the Patiala House Court issued a death warrant against the four accused in the horrific Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case of 2012.

The actor said it was a 'relief' for her loved ones, but at the same time, death penalty was not the solution. She said that weeding out the seeds of poison and an effort on a grassroot level, where people don't even think of committing such an act, was the need of the hour.

When asked about the verdict in an interview with ANI, Tanushree said, "Crimes against women have been on the rise. The Nirbhaya case happened in 2012 and the Hyderbad case (Disha) happened recently.

I have said it before, how many will you hang? "The problem is elsewhere. It is important to weed out the seed of poison.

I understand the four of them have got death penalty, and of course it is justice for Nirbhaya's family members," she continued.

She said, "They had done such a barbaric act that everyone wished that they'd get such a punishment. But are the cases of violence crime reducing because of it?

It was always known, ever since they got arrested that they were going to be hanged, still the Hyderabad case happened right?"