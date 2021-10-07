Nitin Gadkari Plans to bring a Law wherein Indian Music to be used as Horns for Vehicles

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, stated that, he is planning to bring a law, wherein, the horns of vehicles will be replaced with the sound of Indian musical instruments.



On Monday, while speaking at the event in Nashik, Nitin Gadkari, stated he would be considering replacing the sirens of ambulances as well as police vehicle with a more pleasant tune, which would be played on the All India Radio.

Now, i wish to put an end to these sirens too, presently i am studying the sirens used by both, police as well as ambulances, Gadkari stated.

An artist has composed a tune of Akashwani (All Indian Radio) and it was played early in the morning. I am thinking of using that tune for ambulances, so that people feel pleasant. It is really very much irritating, especially after Ministers pass by, the sirens are used at full volume, this tends to harm the ears. He added.

Sounds of flute, violin, table, mouth organ and harmonium etc, all these could be used as a horn, Nitin Gadkari stated.

We lose 3% of our GDP of our GDP because of accidents: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari has stated 5 lakh accidents has taken place in our nation, India, each year, which claim the lives of 1.5 lakh people and lakhs are injured.

We lose about 3% of our GDP because of accidents, however, there has been a downfall in these numbers, the minister stated. Accidents on the Mumbai-Pune highway has been reduced by around 50% Tamil Nadu Government has brought down accidents as well as deaths by 50%.

However, similar success could not be achieved in Maharastra, GAdkari stated