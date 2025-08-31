Nityanand Rai slams Vote Adhikar Yatra, dubs it 'Intruder Bachao Yatra'

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and BJP MP from Ujiarpur Nityanand Rai launched a blistering attack on the Voter Adhikar Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, calling it full of hatred and aimed at misleading the people of Bihar.

Rai alleged that the platform was used to abuse the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his respected mother and to provide legitimacy to foreign infiltrators, including Rohingyas and Bangladeshis.

He said: “The yatra was organised to protect intruders and prove their illegal voting rights as legitimate. It was also an attempt to welcome leaders like M.K. Stalin and A. Revanth Reddy, who have insulted Biharis in their own states.”

Warning the Opposition, Rai said: “The 14 crore people of Bihar cannot tolerate the culture of abuse. There is outrage across Bihar over the indecent language used against PM Modi and his mother. I warn Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav — stop testing the patience of Bihar. Apologise immediately, or be ready to face the consequences.”

On Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra’s recent remark in West Bengal about Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rai said it was highly objectionable and shameful.

He credited HM Amit Shah with making infiltration not just difficult but impossible, and accused the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government of shielding intruders.

“Despite funds from the Centre, her government creates hurdles in land acquisition for border security. This proves Mamata Banerjee’s love is for infiltrators,” he said.

Backing Amit Shah’s remarks, Rai described the Vote Adhikar Yatra as nothing but an “Intruder Bachao Yatra.”

He alleged: “Through this yatra, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav want to keep the names of Bangladeshi, Rohingya and foreign infiltrators in the voter list so they can influence elections and form an evil government of RJD and Congress in Bihar,” he said.

Taking a jibe at Opposition leaders from outside Bihar, he said: “Those who insult Biharis in their states are now coming here to tour in the name of election yatras. But the people of Bihar know how to democratically teach a lesson to those who play with their honour and self-respect.”

Accusing the Mahagathbandhan of being 'election tourists', Rai said, “They will roam around during elections, pretend to be with the people, and after the polls, give Bihar Goonda Raj, Jungle Raj and rule of infiltrators.”

Predicting the Assembly poll outcome, Rai declared: “Remember my words — the Mahagathbandhan will be wiped out, reduced to less than 40 seats. The NDA, under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, will return with more than 200 seats.”