No air defence guns deployed in Golden Temple: Army

New Delhi: The Army Tuesday said no air defence guns or any other air defence resource were deployed within the Golden Temple premises during Operation Sindoor. The assertion came in the wake of reports that the Golden Temple management had allowed the Army to deploy the air defence guns within the shrine to counter potential drone and missile threats from Pakistan.

“Some media reports are circulating with respect to deployment of AD Guns in the Golden Temple. It is clarified that NO AD guns or any other AD resource was deployed within the premises of Sri Darbar Sahib Amritsar (Golden Temple),” an Army statement said. Earlier, dismissing the reports, the additional head priest of the shrine and the apex religious body of Sikhs, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), said no permission was given to the Indian Army to deploy any air defence guns.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami also said that while the administration contacted them only about switching off the lights during the blackout after recent escalation of tension between India and Pakistan, they fully cooperated in the interest of administrative responsibility while maintaining the sanctity of the ongoing ‘maryada’ (conduct).

Dhami said there was no contact from any Army official regarding the installation of air defence guns at Sri Harmandar Sahib, Dhami said.

Harmandar Sahib’s Head Granthi, Giani Raghbir Singh, also clarified that although he was on a foreign visit during the Operation Sindoor, there was no communication with him regarding any gun deployment, nor did any such incident occur at the Golden temple.