No involvement of 'foreign hand' in violence, says LAB

Leh: Admitting that the recent violence in Leh was caused by youngsters who went "out of control", Leh Apex Body (LAB) co-chairman Chering Dorjay on Friday rejected the involvement of a "foreign hand" in the happenings and demanded a judicial probe into the incident that claimed four lives.

He alleged that police and CRPF personnel fired indiscriminately on the protesters on Wednesday, without making any attempt to control the unruly mob through other means like the use of water cannons or firing warning shots. "We have made it clear that if the home ministry does not call us on time for talks, we will intensify our agitation.

We have also said that our movement will be peaceful and non-violent. The 35-day hunger strike led by (climate activist) Sonam Wangchuk started with a joint prayer meeting on September 10 and accordingly, the Centre extended an invitation for October 6," Dorjay told reporters here. He was flanked by several others members of the LAB but Wangchuk, who was also scheduled to address the media, could not reach the venue as he was arrested by police while he was on the way.