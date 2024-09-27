Northeast witnessing development due to PM Modi's endeavours: LS Speaker Om Birla

Aizawl: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said that the country's northeastern region has been witnessing a significant shift towards development due to the all-out endeavours of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Addressing the 21st annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India Region, Zone-III in Aizawl, the Lok Sabha Speaker said that the ongoing construction of railway lines, crucial steps taken towards enhancing infrastructure, and improved road and air connectivity were essential for the economic growth of the northeastern region in particular and the country as a whole

"Many foreign investors have already shown keen interest in India, and with better connectivity, the northeast's untapped potential in agriculture, art, culture, and tourism could attract even more substantial investments," he said.

Om Birla said that as elected representatives of the people, it was their (Parliamentarians') duty to be the people's voice in a democracy.

"We must strive to address the people's needs and requirements to the best of our ability," he said, adding that it was equally important to maintain the sanctity and smooth functioning of the legislative assemblies.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said that every debate in the House should be constructive, upholding the values of democracy and contributing positively to the nation's development.

"During the discussion and debate in the Parliament or in the legislative assemblies, there can be agreement or disagreement and there might be differences of opinion to change the system. We must emphasise using technology and digital mode for giving the best service and welfare to the people. We always must consider what the best changes can be done for the development and welfare of the people," Birla said.

The two-day CPA conference was graced by the Lok Sabha Speaker, who is also the Chairman of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, India Region.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Nagaland Assembly Speaker and Chairman of India Region Zone - III Sharingain Longkumer, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma also addressed the first session of the CPA India Region Zone-III Conference.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mizoram Chief Minister said: "When people believe that laws are made fairly, transparently, and in their best interest, they are more likely to engage with and support democratic processes. It reinforces the principle of the rule of law, ensuring that laws apply equally to all citizens and that justice is accessible. This principle is fundamental to maintaining peace and order in society."

Laduhoma also reiterated that strong legislative frameworks enable effective governance and when laws are clear, consistent, and well-enforced, they facilitate efficient administration and accountability.

The plenary session and deliberations were on the topic of 'Inclusion of the Northeast Region in the India-ASEAN vision for Trade and Cooperation'.

The theme of the CPA conference, held at Mizoram Legislative Assembly Complex, was 'Fostering the Legislative Sanctity'.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also inaugurated the Archive Cell of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly Library on Friday in the presence of the Mizoram Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman.

The archive room would maintain important old documents and record proceedings from the times of Mizoram being a District Council and Union Territory dating from 1972.

The CPA is one of the oldest organisations in the Commonwealth. Established in 1911, the federation is made up of more than 180 legislatures divided between nine geographical regions of the 54 Commonwealth countries.

It provides an opportunity for MPs and parliamentary staff to collaborate on issues of mutual interest and share good practices.

Since 1997, so far, 20 regional conferences have been organised in the northeastern states, including the programmes organised by the North Eastern Region Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (NERCPA) and CPA Zone-III.

The CPA India Region was established in 2004 as one of nine regions from the erstwhile CPA Asia Region.

The 10th CPA (India Region) Conference was held on September 23-24 in the Parliament House Complex, New Delhi.