Now's the time to invest: Modi

Washington: In a strong pitch to US entrepreneurs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "this is the moment" to invest in India as governments of both countries have done the groundwork for businesses and companies to take advantage of the opportunity and to "play and proposer".

Addressing business leaders and philanthropists from India and the US as well as other prominent members of the Indian-American community at the Kennedy Centre here on Friday, he stressed that the India-US partnership is not of convenience but one of conviction, shared commitments and compassion.

Highlighted the profound transformation currently underway in India and the strides being made in various sectors, the prime minister invited the professionals to forge partnerships with India. "In Washington DC, had an engaging interaction with leading professionals across various fields. Glad that @SecBlinken also joined the programme. Highlighted the vast opportunities India offers. Reiterated how this is THE moment to invest in India's growth story," Modi tweeted. Modi said that in the last three days of his state visit to the US, several historic steps have been taken to further strengthen bilateral ties. From defence to aviation, applied materials to manufacturing, and the IT and space sectors, India and the US are now moving forward as most reliable partners, Prime Minister Modi said at the event organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

The event was attended by around 1,000 leading professionals hailing from diverse fields, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. Modi urged the business community to step forward and take full advantage of this opportunity. Every development project of India has the capacity to further strengthen the American dream, Modi said, citing that India was investing a record USD 125 billion in infrastructure development.



In India’s growth story, there are unlimited opportunities for America and for the country's corporate community, he said. "For you, it is the time to take the first and fast mover advantage," the Indian prime minister said amid a round of applause from the audience.

Modi said in the past three days, he and President Joe Biden spent a lot of time discussing several historic issues. In their meetings, the two leaders had concrete discussions over the future of India-US relations and have decided to follow a clear strategy ahead.