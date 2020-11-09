Nritya Gopal Das complains of chest pain, referred to Lucknow hospital
Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on Monday complained of chest pain and breathlessness, following which he was referred to a Lucknow hospital by doctors who attended to him in Ayodhya, sources said.
The 82-year-old saint, who heads the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, will undergo cardiology check-up as soon as he is brought to the state capital.
He had tested coronavirus positive in August and was hospitalised in Gurugram.
