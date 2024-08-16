Live
- ‘Dangal’ beauty dazzles in latest photoshoot
- Ashika Ranganath's stunning ethnic look garners admiration
- Nuveksha sets the bar high for casual fashion
- Dyson Expands Beauty Portfolio with Global Launch of First-Ever Wet Line Styling Products
- Ram Pothineni's 'Double iSmart' Beats Ravi Teja's 'Mr. Bachchan' in First-Day Box Office Collections
- Speculations around NTR’s injury; team addresses it as minor sprain
- Sobhita ranks second on IMDb’s popular celebrities list; surpasses Bollywood biggies
- Global odds hit PE & VC inflows in July
- Gold imports fall over 4% in Apr-July
- IAs, RAs must disclose AI tool usage to clients: Sebi
Just In
Odisha announces one-day optional menstrual leave
Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister Prabhati Parida on Thursday announced a day’s paid menstrual leave for State government and private sector...
Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister Prabhati Parida on Thursday announced a day’s paid menstrual leave for State government and private sector employees. The leave, however, will be optional. Parida, who is also the Women and Child Development Minister, made the announcement after attending an Independence Day programme in Cuttack.
The women employees can take the leave on the first or second day of the menstrual cycle. “It will be optional,” she said.
An Odia girl had raised her voice seeking paid leave during periods at the United Nations Civil Society Conference 2024 held in Nairobi, Kenya. Ranjita Priyadarshini, a woman activist from Odisha, had also drawn the attention of all the delegates at the international conference regarding paid leave for women during menstruation.
She argued that women across the world suffer due to physical pain during their menstruation.