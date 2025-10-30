Odisha spared from severe devastation

Bhubaneswar: Several parts of Odisha on Wednesday experienced light to moderate rain as the severe cyclonic storm Montha weakened into a deep depression and caused landslides, damaging roads, bridges and houses in southern districts, officials said.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari thanked Lord Jagannath as the severe cyclonic storm slightly changed its anticipated landfall place in Andhra Pradesh coast at a distance of about 300 km from Odisha’s Malkangiri district.

“The change in the cyclone’s trajectory spared Odisha from severe devastation. Cyclone Montha changed its course and touched land near Amalapuram instead of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, reducing the potential impact on Odisha. Kakinada is about 200 km from Malkangiri,” Pujari told reporters after taking stock of the situation. The minister said the State government had made preparations keeping in view the IMD forecast and was prepared to face the eventuality.

Replying to a question on the change of expected landfall place, Manorama Mohanty, Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, said, “The cyclone’s landfall occurred within the areas of the cone of uncertainty. There has been no deviation. However, many scientific factors are there for a slight change in the trajectory of the system.” The ‘cone of uncertainty’ is the projected path and intensity of a storm.

Meanwhile, in a revised forecast, the IMD issued ‘yellow alert’ for five southern Odisha districts - Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur – that is likely to experience heavy rain. Earlier, the Met office had said the region would face extremely heavy rainfall and issued a ‘red alert’ (meaning: take action).

The IMD revised the forecast considering the movement of the system which has so far weakened into a deep depression. “We have issued ‘yellow’ warning (be aware) of heavy rainfall, very likely to occur at isolated places in Ganjam, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur districts,” said Mohanty.