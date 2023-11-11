Live
Just In
One lamp can light up many others; share joys with poor, needy: Prez Murmu on Diwali eve
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Diwali and asked them to bring happiness and prosperity in the lives of the poor and needy by sharing their joys with them.
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Diwali and asked them to bring happiness and prosperity in the lives of the poor and needy by sharing their joys with them.
"Deepawali is a festival of joy and happiness. It is celebrated to mark the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and justice over injustice. People of different religions and faiths celebrate this festival and spread the message of love, brotherhood and harmony.
This festival is a symbol of kindness, positivity and prosperity," she said. The festival of Deepawali illuminates "our conscience" and inspires us to work for welfare of humanity, the President said. "One lamp can light up many others. In the same manner, we can bring happiness and prosperity in the lives of the poor and needy by sharing our joys with them," Murmu said.
She appealed to all to celebrate the festival of lights safely and take pledge for nation building by contributing in the conservation of environment. "On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad," Murmu said in her message on the eve of the festival.