Op Sindoor 2.0 will be deadlier

Jammu/New Delhi: Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Command, has warned that Operation Sindoor 2.0 could be more destructive if Pakistan persists in its terror activities against India.

Addressing journalists in Jammu, Lt Gen Katiyar emphasized that India's future response would surpass the devastation of the first Operation Sindoor, which targeted multiple Pakistani airbases and military installations. "Unless Pakistan changes its mindset, it will continue with such actions. Our response this time will exceed the previous one… Operation Sindoor 2.0 has to be deadlier," he remarked.

Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, 2025, was a retaliatory measure following the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 fatalities. The operation aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure by targeting nine major terror camps across the Line of Control and inside Pakistan, as per the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Lt Gen Katiyar lauded the support from local administration, ex-servicemen, and civilians, which was instrumental in the operation's success. At an ex-servicemen rally marking the 60th anniversary of the 1965 India-Pakistan War, he reiterated that the Indian Army is prepared to counter any future threats from Pakistan.

Reflecting on past events, Lt Gen Katiyar recalled Pakistan's defeat in the 1965 war, crediting it to the patriotism and support of the Jammu and Kashmir populace. “Around 10,000 Razakars trained by the Pakistani army infiltrated, but they underestimated the patriotism of the people. With public support, the Indian Army drove them back,” he stated.