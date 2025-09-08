Oppn MPs to practise with 'mock poll'

Live
New Delhi: Opposition MPs would be briefed on Monday on the procedure to vote in the September 9 Vice-Presidential polls, sources in the INDIA bloc said on Sunday. They said a 'mock poll' would be conducted in the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan at around 2:30 PM on Monday after the briefing on the procedure to vote in the Vice-Presidential polls.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was to host a dinner for the Opposition MPs as well on Monday evening but it has been cancelled in view of the flood situation in the country, the sources said. It is a direct contest between ruling NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan and joint Opposition candidate B Sudarshan Reddy on Tuesday.
