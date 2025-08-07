Oppn pushes for SIR debate in LS

New Delhi: Proceedings of both the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday were disrupted by the Opposition parties over the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) conducted in Bihar and other issues, leading to adjournment of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha for the day. When the Lok Sabha assembled at 2 PM after the second adjournment, Opposition parties trooped into the well, raising slogans and demanding discussion on the SIR issue.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed displeasure over the continuous protest by the Opposition MPs saying that the government is ready for discussion on every issue as per the constitutional and parliamentary procedures and rules. He said, SIR is under sub judice in the Supreme Court and it cannot be discussed in the House. He said, discussing the SIR issue in Parliament would mean breaking the rules and conventions.

Rijiju said matters concerning the functioning and responsibilities of the Election Commission of India (ECI), being an autonomous constitutional body, could not be discussed in the House.

Rijiju emphasized that rules are clear that discussion cannot be held on the working of autonomous bodies like Election Commission. He urged the protesting members to allow the House to function as important bills are listed to take up. Amidst the noisy scene, the House passed the Merchant Shipping Bill 2024 with amendments moved by Port, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbanada Sonowal. As the ruckus continued, the Presiding Officer adjourned the House for the day.