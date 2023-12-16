Live
- PKL: V Ajith Kumar's 16-point performance helps Jaipur Pink Panthers register heart-stopping victory
- Mulugu: Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Sabarimala Ayyappa Devotees Returning from Kerala
- Namdhari FC pile up more misery for TRAU FC in battle of tailenders
- International Gita Mahotsav begins in Kurukshetra with Gita Aarti
- Punjab CM slams Centre for not providing trains for pilgrimage scheme
- Kothari clinches maiden senior national snooker title
- Adhir writes to Birla to re-look into suspension of 13 MPs
- NASA shares ‘saucy story of two rogue tomatoes’ lost in space for 8 months
- Air India unveils stylish new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra
- Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila clinch Mixed Doubles title at Odisha Masters 2023
Just In
Oppn questions Mamata Banerjee's silence on Parliament security breach
Opposition parties in West Bengal have questioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's silence over the Parliament security breach amid revelations that the mastermind has state connections.
Kolkata: Opposition parties in West Bengal have questioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's silence over the Parliament security breach amid revelations that the mastermind has state connections.
The mastermind, Lalit Jha'd probable Maoist-links have also come under the scanner of the investigation agencies.
The BJP has already started a massive propaganda campaign on social media by posting a picture of Jha with veteran Trinamool Congress legislator Tapas Ray.
Senior BJP, including the party’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya and the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu AdhikarI, have gone all out in attacking the Chief Minister over her silence.
While Malviya has said that the Chief Minister cannot remain silent about the connection of Lalit Jha with her party legislator, Adhikari accused the state government and the ruling party of directly patronising the divisive and separatist elements in the state.
However, Trinamool Congress leaders, including party spokesman Kunal Ghosh, have claimed that the BJP is trying to divert the attention from the principal issue of the breach.
According to them, the BJP is also trying to shield their Lok Sabha members who issued passes to those responsible for the security breach.
Meanwhile, senior CPI(M) leader Shamik Lahiri has also questioned the Chief Minister’s silence but from a different perspective.
“The Chief Minister’s silence is prompted by her clandestine understanding with BJP and RSS. That is why she is also silent in the matter like the Prime Minister and the Union home minister,” Lahiri said.
State Congress spokesman Soumya Aich Roy said that the total silence of the Chief Minister is really surprising especially when a link of the mastermind with West Bengal has surfaced.
“On one hand, she is claiming that she is taking the lead role in opposition INDIA bloc. But at the same time she is silent in the matter,” Aich Roy said.