  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Oppn stages walkout of RS during PM's speech

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with other MPs come out of the House after staging a walkout during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi on Wednesday
x

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with other MPs come out of the House after staging a walkout during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi on Wednesday

Highlights

New Delhi: INDIA bloc parties, led by the Congress, staged a walkout of Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after the Leader of the Opposition was not allowed to...

New Delhi: INDIA bloc parties, led by the Congress, staged a walkout of Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after the Leader of the Opposition was not allowed to intervene during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech. LoP Mallikarjun Kharge wanted to intervene during Modi's reply to a discussion on motion of thanking the President for her address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, however, did not heed to his requests, leading to INDIA block MPs, raising slogans and asking for the LoP to be allowed to speak. Modi continued his speech amid the slogan-shouting.

This went on for some time with Kharge repeatedly pleading to be allowed to speak. When the permission did come through, INDIA bloc MPs staged a walkout of the House.

Dhankhar condemned their act of walkout, saying this was an insult to the Constitution. Modi too decried the walkout and said he is not trying to score points but is duty-bound to give an account of his government's performance.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X