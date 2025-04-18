Oppn welcomes SC intervention

New Delhi: After the Centre assured the Supreme Court that no recruitment would be made to the Waqf Council and Boards and that waqf properties declared or registered as such via waqf by user would not be denotified till the next hearing, Opposition parties has welcomed the court’s intervention, with the Congress calling it “a win for the Constitution”.

The Supreme Court said in its order that during the hearing on Thursday, Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, stated that till the next date of hearing, no appointments would be made to the waqf bodies and that the character of waqf properties would not change. Congress Rajya Sabha member and minority department chairperson Imran Pratapgarhi said the relief granted on Thursday was “a win for the Constitution and not for any side” in the dispute over the recent amendments made to the waqf law.

“We thank the Supreme Court for the interim relief granted today. The points we had raised in petitions and in Parliament were considered by the Supreme Court and the relief today shows that this law is against the Constitution. There are several amendments which go against the Constitution. This is a win for the Constitution and not for any side. In the coming days, when there are more hearings, more relief will be granted and the government’s plan to usurp land will be stopped by the court. I have confidence,” said the Congress MP.