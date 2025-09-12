Live
‘Opposition’s charges baseless’: Rajasthan Minister on Assembly privacy violation
Jaipur: Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara on Friday strongly rejected the allegations of privacy violations inside the Assembly raised by the opposition, terming them completely baseless.
He said the double-engine government led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has been working effectively for a “Developed Rajasthan,” and the opposition, unable to counter the government’s achievements, is resorting to false claims.
Godara said that in the last 21 months, the government under CM Sharma’s leadership has strengthened the vision of development across the state.
“Seeing the excellent work of the government, the opposition has become speechless. They had nothing to say in the Assembly, which is why the session was disrupted. Even State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra himself does not come to the House,” he remarked.
Responding to the claims of Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully regarding privacy violations, Godara countered that it was during the previous Congress regime that such practices were reported.
“When Jully himself was a minister, the then Chief Minister was accused of getting phone calls recorded. It is well known that when the ACS Home refused to comply, he was removed and another officer was appointed, who was later rewarded with the post of Chief Secretary,” Godara alleged.
He further said that the Congress government had introduced YouTube broadcasting in the Assembly, which was welcomed by the BJP at that time.
“Now, with the installation of cameras in the Assembly, the system is equally transparent and applies to everyone. The opposition is unnecessarily creating issues for political mileage,” he added.
The Minister asserted that Chief Minister Sharma’s government functions with complete transparency and enjoys the trust of the people.
“The public knows that the opposition deliberately did not allow the House to function and wasted time on baseless issues. In the next session, they should raise real matters and join us as partners in building a Developed Rajasthan,” Godara said.