Over 77L digital life certs generated by pensioners

New Delhi: More than 77 lakh Digital Life Certificates (DLCs) have been generated by Central and state government pensioners during an ongoing special campaign, the Union government announced on Monday. As many as 1,575 camps have been held as of November 17 as part of the 'DLC Campaign 3.0' being held across 800 cities and towns nationwide from November 1 to 30

"The campaign has successfully generated over 77 lakh digital life certificates by the end of the second week of the launch of the campaign, out of which 1,77,153 pensioners above 90 years and 17,212 pensioners in the 80-90 years age group have submitted their DLCs from the comfort of their homes, offices, or branches," the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in a statement.