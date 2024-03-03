Live
Just In
Pak-bound ship with N-parcel seized
Mumbai: Security agencies at Mumbai's Nhava Sheva port intercepted and seized the consignment of a Karachi-bound ship from China after it was found carrying a dual-use consignment with implications for Pakistan's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, officials said on Saturday. Customs officials, acting on intelligence, halted the Malta-flagged merchant ship -- CMA CGM Attila -- en route to Karachi on January 23 and, during its inspection, found that the consignment had a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine, manufactured by an Italian company, known for its precision and efficiency controlled by a computer system.
A DRDO team examined the consignment and confirmed its potential usage in Pakistan's nuclear initiatives, notably in manufacturing crucial components for missile development, the officials said.