Pak uses Turkish drones to attack India

New Delhi: On Friday evening, red streaks were seen and explosions could be heard as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid blackout in Samba.

A total blackout has been enforced in Udhampur, Jammu, Samba amid Pakistani drone attack.

In a major escalation along the western front, the Pakistani army carried out multiple airspace violations and drone intrusions in the night of May 7 and 8, targeting Indian military infrastructure.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi revealed that 300 to 400 drones were deployed across 36 locations, with several being shot down by Indian forces using both kinetic and non-kinetic methods. Initial investigations suggest the drones were Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said during the press briefing, "On the night of May 7 and 8, the Pakistani army violated Indian airspace several times over the entire western border to target military infrastructure. Not only this, the Pakistani army also fired heavy-calibre weapons along the Line of Control. Around 300 to 400 drones were used to attempt infiltration at 36 locations."

She added, "The Indian armed forces shot down many of these drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means. The possible purpose of such large-scale aerial intrusions was to test air defence systems and collect intelligence. Forensic investigation of the wreckage of the drones is being done. Initial reports suggest that they are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones..."

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said, "Pakistan did not close its civil airspace despite it launching a failed unprovoked drone and missile attack on May 7 at 08:30 pm. Pakistan is using a civil airliner as a shield, knowing fully well that its attack on India would elicit a swift air defence response.

This is unsafe for unsuspecting civil airliners, including international flights that fly near IB between India and Pakistan.