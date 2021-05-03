Pakistan violates ceasefire agreement, fires in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramgarh sector

Jammu: After a lull of over two months, Pakistani rangers resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on Monday on the International Border in the Ramgarh sector of J&K's Samba district.

In a first breach of ceasefire agreement, which was resumed by India and Pakistan in February, Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing on a BSF patrol ahead of the border fence in Ramgarh. Nobody was hurt in the Pakistani firing.

"Today morning Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing at 0615 hrs in Ramgarh sector on BSF patrolling party ahead of fencing. No loss of injury to own troops," BSF said.

Earlier in March, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh had said that there has been a 100 per cent drop in the ceasefire violations since the ceasefire agreement was resumed by India and Pakistan and no fresh cases of infiltration were reported.

It must be recalled that on February 4, 2021, Indian and Pakistan issued a joint statement agreeing to strictly observe the ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999.

Monday's is the first violation of the joint statement issued by the two countries in February this year.