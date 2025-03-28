People from other countries intrude, create anarchism here: Bihar Dy CM

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Friday said people from other countries intrude here and create anarchism, and the Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025 will rightly address this.

He said this while reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on the Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. "Those who pose a threat to national security will not be allowed to enter the nation. The nation is not a 'dharamshala'. If someone comes to the nation to contribute to the development of the nation, they are always welcome," said the Home Minister while participating in a debate on the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, which was later passed by the Lower House.

Dy CM Sinha said this Bill will help in addressing the pressing issue of illegal immigration and its impact on national security.

"In India, the citizens of our country, irrespective of caste or religion, have the first right. People from other countries intrude here and create anarchism. The Union Home Minister has rightly pointed out this matter. The mindset of making our country a slave will not be acceptable at any cost. There is no place for anti-national and corrupt people in this country," he said.

BJP's Bihar unit president, Dilip Jaiswal, also supported HM Amit Shah’s statement. He criticized opposition parties for allegedly defending those involved in anti-national activities.

"Our Union Home Minister has said that the country is not a dharamshala. Some political parties protect people involved in anti-national activities. I urge those parties to stop the politics of appeasement. Home Minister Amit Shah has said absolutely the correct thing," Jaiswal said.

Reacting to the recent ruckus at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s event in London, Dy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha took a swipe at her leadership.

"How can the country stand with Mamata Banerjee on the path she is walking? If she protects traitors within the nation, she will have to bear the brunt of it," Sinha remarked.

On Amit Shah's upcoming two-day visit to Bihar, Dy CM Sinha expressed enthusiasm, highlighting the developmental focus of the trip.

"He is coming with the resolution of a developed Bihar, and the entire state is ready to welcome him," he said.

The Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025 has stirred political debate in Bihar.