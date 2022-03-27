People of Jajpur dist headquarters demand railway connectivity

Jajpur: People of Jajpur district have been demanding railway connectivity to the district headquarters town for past two decades. They demand construction of a new railway line from Jajpur Keonjhar road to Dhamara port via the Jajpur town.

"Jajpur, the ancient capital of the State, is a progressive coastal district. Jaipur town is the oldest urban body of the State. Besides, Biraja temple which is considered an oldest 'Shakti Peeth' of the country and holy Baitarani river are also located in town. Despite many advantages, the grand old urban body lacks railway connectivity even 75 years after the country's independence. People of the district have to go either 30 km on Jajpur road or 40 km on Bhadrak road to catch a train," said Tapan Maharanya Sharma.

Besides, the people of Bari, Binjharpur and Dasarathapur blocks in the district will be benefited if railway connectivity is established as they have to travel at least 50 km to reach the nearby railway station at Jajpur Keonjhar Road, he added.

With a railway link to the district headquarters, the people of Jajpur, Binjharpur, Bari, Rasulpur and Dasarathapur blocks can directly benefit from railway access as the distance between the district headquarters town and the Jajpur road city, the gateway to Kalinga Nagar steel hub would be reduced.

Expressing concern over the apathy of the Union Government in terms of railway connectivity to the district, civil society members and locals here had sought intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Railway Minister, the Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the State Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Members of Parliament and local MLAs to fulfil their long-time demand. Earlier, a large number of locals under the aegis of Biraja Kshetra Vikas Parishad had initiated a signature campaign demanding railway network to the district headquarters town.