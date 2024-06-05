Peoples reaction to poll results goes viral on WhatsApp

This is a very funny election

1) BJP is celebrating because they are forming Government.

2) Congress is celebrating because they are crossing 100 seats

3) SP, RJD are celebrating because they got their support back

4) NCP-SP and SS- UBT happy because they showed all that they are boss.

5) TMC is happy because they saved their party from failing

6) Citizens are happy that the whichever Party they are following are happy.

Never before seen Congress and BJP both celebrating wins together in their Head quarters

And Most Importantly......Election Commission is Celebrating.....that Nobody is putting allegations of EVM Manipulations now

Issi Ko Toh Kehte Hain.....Sabka Saath.....Sabka Vikaa