Pinarayi Vijayan defends proposed toll collection from KIIFB projects

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday informed the Assembly that the tolls will be collected from bridges and roads built using Kerala Infrastructure Investment Board (KIIFB).

“If this is done, things will be smoother financially for the state,” the Chief Minister said while taking part in the discussion on the new budget in the state Assembly.

He added that when the user fee is collected, it will bring in more income.

“Using this the repayment of the loans taken in the name of KIIFB can be taken up. In the process, the grants from the state government to KIIFB can be eased out. Right now since KIIFB is making repayments on time, it has got a good credit rating and that’s why they are getting more and more loans,” said Vijayan.

He also made it clear that very soon people travelling on roads and bridges built using KIIFB funds and costing above Rs 50 crores will have to pay tolls.

Ever since the news surfaced that the cash-strapped Kerala government is considering introducing a toll tax on all roads developed using funds from the KIIFB to raise revenue, there has been a huge outcry, especially from the Congress-led UDF.

KIIFB is mulling to collect tolls on all roads constructed at a cost of Rs 50 crore and above and the various modalities of how to collect the tolls are also being undertaken.

Last week, State Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, said that nothing has been decided as yet, while the Left Democratic Front convenor T.P. Ramakrishnan had dropped enough hints that there is no other way other than collecting tolls to go forward.

KIIFB was established as the principal funding arm of the Kerala Government in 1999 aimed to channelise funds for critical and large public infrastructure projects in the state.

Kerala Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan and the Congress party leaders have already made it clear that they will oppose tooth and nail any attempt to tax the people and they will smash the toll booths.



