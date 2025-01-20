Planning to include Unani medicine in Hindi: MP CM

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday that the government is planning to include Unani medicine courses in Hindi as well after the inclusion of engineering and MBBS courses.

Yadav made this announcement while addressing the inaugural session of a three-day national seminar at Pt. Khushilal Sharma Government (Autonomous) Ayurveda College here in Bhopal.

"If students prefer learning it in Hindi, we must cater to their demands. We have introduced MBBS and engineering courses in Hindi, so there would be no big issue to include allopathy also," said the Chief Minister.

Notably, the Madhya Pradesh government has introduced engineering courses in Hindi in 2016. The decision was made to make engineering more accessible and to address the challenges faced by students from regional language backgrounds.

While MBBS course was introduced as a pilot programme at Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal in 2022. However, at present, Hindi courses are available for students in the first year as the required books for the above classes are being translated into Hindi.

During his address, the Chief Minister underscored Ayurveda's role in promoting longevity, advocating its global significance.

He also announced that the state government is planning to introduce nearly a dozen Ayurvedic colleges in the state.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also informed that a proposal for All India Ayurveda Institute (AIAI) was put up before the Centre.

“Once the proposal received clearance, the first AIAI would be stepped up in Ujjain, he added,” he said.

Chief Minister further stated that Madhya Pradesh has an age-old connection with Ayurveda. Therefore, the state government has decided to expand branches of Ayurveda, and more colleges will be opened to facilitate organised education in this regard.