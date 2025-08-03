  • Menu
PM dedicates Op Sindoor success to Mahadev

PM dedicates Op Sindoor success to Mahadev
Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invoked Lord Shiva's 'Rudra roop' (fierce form) to describe India's resolute action against terrorism, saying Operation Sindoor showcased the country's strength to the world and delivered a clear message that anyone who dares attack India will not be spared, not even in 'Pataal Lok'.

Addressing a public meeting in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, the Prime Minister also accused the Congress of repeatedly insulting the valour of the armed forces and even terming 'Operation Sindoor' a "tamasha" (spectacle).

