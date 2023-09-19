PM joins WhatsApp Channels, shares excitement with users

Live
Just In
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday joined WhatsApp Channels, a feature offered by messaging application WhatsApp.
"Thrilled to join the WhatsApp community. It's yet another step closer in our journey of continued interactions. Let's stay connected here," he posted on the social messaging site after joining the new application of WhatsApp.
He also shared a picture of his office from the new Parliament building.
Modi has been quite active on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter).
The development comes on the day the proceedings of Parliament shifted to the new Parliament building.
WhatsApp Channels are a one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls.
Channels can be found in a new tab called Updates on WhatsApp – where one can find the status and channels one chooses to follow, and are separate from one's chats with family, friends and communities.