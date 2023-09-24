PM Modi addressed 105th episode of Mann ki Baat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday delivered a 'Mann Ki Baat' speech to the people of the country. Today was the 105th episode of PM's Mann Ki Baat. The success of the G-20, Chandrayaan-3, and the G-20 were all discussed during this time. The Prime Minister urged Indians to visit their own country's landmarks in order to increase tourism and better understand Indian culture.

PM Modi stated that, once again, I have the opportunity to share my country's and my countrymen's success. Most of the messages I've received recently have been about the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 and the organization of the G20 in Delhi.He stated that I have received several messages from all segments of society. The landing of Chandrayaan-3 was observed by millions, with 80 lakh viewers watching the full event on ISRO's YouTube page. This in itself is a record.

In his radio address, Prime Minister Modi stated that the achievement of Chandrayaan-3 demonstrates how much people appreciate this project. Following the accomplishment of this expedition, a competition called 'Chandrayaan-3 Maha Quiz' is being held around the country. This competition has so far attracted 15 lakh participants. He suggested that everyone participate in this Maha Quiz because it is only six days away from ending.

After that, PM Modi stated in Mann Ki Baat that the way the G20 has been successful, followed by the success of Chandrayaan-3, has doubled the level of happiness of every Indian. Bharat Mandapam has become a star in its own right. He stated that India has demonstrated its mettle by adding the African Union to the G20. The African Union is a coalition of 51 African nations that was formed during the G20 meeting in New Delhi.

In his radio broadcast, Prime Minister Modi mentioned the Silk Route. He described how trade was conducted in this way. He stated that the same path is being rebuilt. PM Modi stated that the 'India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor' was proposed in the G20. This corridor will serve as the foundation of global trade for hundreds of years to come. History will remember that the foundation of this corridor was laid on Indian soil.

Prime Minister Modi stated that it is critical to explore how Indian youth are linked to the G20 summit. Throughout the year, G20-related programs took place at several institutions around the country.In this series, another event called the 'G20 University Connect Programme' would be held in Delhi. Thousands of university students from around the country will be able to communicate with one another as a result of this. Many famous universities, including IIT, IIM, NIT, and medical schools, will take part. PM Modi stated that this event will take place on September 26th. The youth should not only observe but also participate in this program. Many exciting things will happen in this program about the future of Indian youth. I myself will participate in this program. I'm looking forward to talking with my college students about this.

He further stated on the show that September 27 is World Tourism Day. While some people view tourism just as a means of sightseeing, a significant aspect of tourism is tied to employment. He stated, "I urge all of you to try to see the diversity of India whenever you plan to travel somewhere. People's interest in India has grown much more after the G20's success. India has several World Heritage Sites. The country of India now contains 42 world heritage sites."

During 'Mann Ki Baat', the PM played a song by a German daughter, Qasmi, which is dedicated to Shiva. He said that Germany's daughter is very interested in Indian culture. She cannot see her childhood. He made singing his passion. She was so influenced by Indian music that she became completely engrossed in it. She has expertise in singing in many Indian languages. The PM greatly appreciated his passion.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the unique effort related to the library in Hyderabad, which was run by an 11-year-old student named 'Akarshana Satish' who studies in 7th grade and has done wonders. People may be amazed to learn that, at the age of 11, she manages not one but seven children's libraries. He stated that Akshara was inspired to do this after visiting a cancer hospital two years ago.

In the end PM Modi has announced a cleanliness campaign on October 1, inviting everyone to participate and contribute to the cleanliness effort. This act of cleanliness will be a true tribute to Gandhiji. During the festival, buy only made-in-India goods. You can become a big reason for the happiness of others. Vishwakarma brothers and sisters will benefit from this.

