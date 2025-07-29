PM Modi Commends Amit Shah's Parliament Speech On Anti-Terror Operations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has publicly commended Home Minister Amit Shah's parliamentary address regarding recent counter-terrorism operations that successfully neutralized militants responsible for deadly attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister's praise came following Shah's detailed briefing to the Lok Sabha about the elimination of terrorists involved in the Pahalgam incident.

During his address to Parliament, Shah provided comprehensive details about Operation Mahadev, which resulted in the killing of three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists on Monday. These militants were identified as the perpetrators behind the brutal Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of 26 tourists on April 22, marking one of the most devastating terrorist incidents targeting civilians in recent times.

The Home Minister revealed that security forces had implemented meticulous planning within hours of the Pahalgam attack to track down the responsible terrorists. Shah disclosed that he had specifically instructed security agencies to prevent the attackers from escaping across international borders, demonstrating the government's commitment to ensuring swift justice for the victims.

Prime Minister Modi took to social media platform X to express his appreciation for Shah's parliamentary presentation, describing it as a remarkable speech that highlighted the government's dedication to national security. Modi emphasized that both Operations Sindoor and Mahadev had played crucial roles in eliminating what he termed "cowardly terrorists" who targeted innocent civilians.

In his social media post, the Prime Minister noted that the Home Minister's address provided essential information about the successful counter-terrorism operations while showcasing the government's broader efforts to maintain national security. Modi's public endorsement underscored the significance of these operations in the government's anti-terrorism strategy.

Shah's parliamentary briefing included disturbing details about the nature of the Pahalgam attack, revealing that innocent civilians were killed in front of their families after being questioned about their religious identity in the Baisaran Valley. This methodical targeting of civilians based on religious profiling highlighted the sectarian nature of the terrorist attack.

The Home Minister confirmed that the three eliminated terrorists were identified as Suleiman Shah, a top Lashkar commander, along with associates known as Afghan and Jibran. Their identification was made possible through individuals who had provided shelter to the attackers following the April massacre, demonstrating the network of local support that had enabled the terrorists to evade capture initially.

The successful Operation Mahadev was executed as a joint effort involving multiple security agencies, including the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force, and Jammu and Kashmir Police. This coordinated approach reflected the integrated counter-terrorism strategy employed by Indian security forces in the region.

Shah revealed that two local residents, Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar and Bashir Ahmad, had been arrested by the National Investigation Agency for allegedly harboring the attackers after the Pahalgam incident. The Home Minister explained that individuals who had supplied food and other necessities to the hiding terrorists were detained during the investigation process.

The identification of the killed terrorists was confirmed when their bodies were brought to Srinagar, where detained individuals who had assisted them positively identified the deceased militants. This verification process provided conclusive evidence linking the eliminated terrorists to the original Pahalgam attack.

Providing evidence of the terrorists' Pakistani origins, Shah disclosed that two of the eliminated militants possessed Pakistani voter identification numbers. Additionally, even items as mundane as chocolates recovered from the terrorists were traced back to Pakistani manufacturing, further establishing their cross-border connections and the international dimension of the terrorist network operating in the region.