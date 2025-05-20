PM Modi Declares 'Operation Sindoor' India's New Anti-Terror Policy, Rejects Nuclear Blackmail

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday declared that 'Operation Sindoor' represents India's new permanent policy against terrorism and warned Pakistan that future terror attacks would invite firm military retaliation, in his first address to the nation following India's cross-border strikes.

In a stern 22-minute speech, PM Modi emphasized that India had only "paused" its offensive against Pakistani terror camps and kept the door open for future military action, signaling a decisive shift in India's strategic approach to cross-border terrorism.

"Operation Sindoor is India's new policy against terrorism, the new normal. We have only kept in abeyance our operations against Pakistan and the future will depend on their behaviour," PM Modi stated, making it clear that the recent military action was not a one-off exercise.

The Prime Minister's remarks indicate that any future terror attacks by Pakistan-sponsored groups would automatically trigger military retaliation, marking a significant departure from India's previous diplomatic approach.

PM Modi categorically rejected Pakistan's nuclear deterrence threats, stating that India would not tolerate any form of "nuclear blackmail." He emphasized that India would take decisive action against terrorist bases regardless of such threats.

"We will take decisive action against terrorist bases operating under the guise of such threats. There will be no distinction between government-sponsored terrorism and terrorist organisations," the PM declared.

The Prime Minister reiterated India's long-standing position that terrorism and dialogue cannot go hand in hand, using the phrase "water and blood cannot flow together" - an apparent reference to the Indus Waters Treaty that India suspended after the Pahalgam attack.

"Any dialogue with Pakistan will focus only on terrorism. If talks are held, they will be about Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and nothing else," he stated.

PM Modi revealed details of how the ceasefire agreement was reached, stating that Pakistan was forced to contact India after suffering massive destruction in just three days of hostilities.

"In just the first three days, India inflicted such massive destruction on Pakistan that it caught them completely off guard. After being thoroughly defeated, the Pakistani military was compelled to contact our DGMO. By that time, we had already dismantled large portions of the terrorist infrastructure and eliminated many terrorists," he explained.

The operation followed the deadly April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. India responded by destroying nine terror camps deep inside Pakistan, reportedly killing 100 terrorists. When Pakistan retaliated with drone and missile attacks on Indian border states, India struck 11 Pakistani military sites and airbases.

India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on May 10 after three days of intense hostilities, but PM Modi's address makes clear that this is merely a pause, not an end to India's new aggressive counter-terrorism policy.

The Prime Minister issued a stark warning to Pakistan, stating that Islamabad must demolish its terrorist infrastructure if it wants to survive as a country.

"The terrorists they have been feeding and nurturing all these years will swallow Pakistan itself. If Pakistan wants to survive, it will have to root out terrorism," he warned.

The government had earlier stated that future terror attacks on Indian soil would be treated as an "act of war" and responded to accordingly.