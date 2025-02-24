PM Modi releases 19th instalment of PM-KISAN, over 9.8 crore farmers get money in accounts

Patna/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday transferred the 19th tranche of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) into accounts of crores of farmers, from Bihar’s Bhagalpur district. An amount of Rs 22,000 crore was transferred into the accounts of over 9.8 crore farmers including 2.41 crore female farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The fresh instalment of PM-KISAN to farmers reinforces the Centre’s commitment to rural development and agricultural prosperity.

The previous 18th instalment of PM-KISAN was disbursed by the Prime Minister from Maharashtra’s Washim in October 2024. This event was also intended to benefit over 9.4 crore farmers across the country receiving direct financial benefits, amounting to more than Rs 20,000 crore.

Since the inception of the flagship program in February 2025, the Modi government has disbursed over Rs 3.46 lakh crore in 18 instalments.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also took to social media on X and reiterated the government’s commitment towards their welfare.

PM Modi said that the government was proud of its Annadatas.

“We are proud of our Annadatas and our commitment to improve their lives is reflected in the efforts highlighted in the thread below, ” he wrote in a post on X.

He also expressed happiness over the nation observing the 6th anniversary of the PM-KISAN scheme and its success in catering to the needs of crores of people with continued support.

He expressed satisfaction that so far about Rs 3.5 lakh crore has reached their accounts.

“Congratulations to our farmer brothers and sisters across the country on completing 6 years of PM-Kisan. It is a matter of great satisfaction and pride for me that nearly three lakh crore rupees have reached their accounts so far. Our effort is giving respect, prosperity, and new strength to our food providers,” the Prime Minister said in an earlier post.