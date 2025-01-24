PM Modi to inaugurate Utkarsh Odisha conclave on January 28

Bhubaneswar : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha on January 28 to inaugurate the 'Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025'.

Addressing a press conference, Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi said, "PM Modi has visited Odisha several times. He is scheduled to visit Odisha to address the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha conclave which will be held at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar."

"The party will accord a grand welcome to PM Modi upon his arrival at Bhubaneswar Airport at 10.35 a.m.," added Sarangi.

The senior BJP leader also said that PM Modi will address different sessions at the Utkarsh Odisha conclave which will be attended by around 4,000 to 5,000 investors from India and outside.

He noted that for the first time in the history of Odisha, several national and international events are being organised in the state under the BJP government.

Sarangi said that PM Modi's participation will boost investment opportunities in the state as his special focus is on Odisha.

"PM Modi is visiting Odisha often, realising the need for a significant contribution from Odisha towards a new India," said Sarangi.

The Odisha government will host the two-day conclave in Bhubaneswar to showcase investment opportunities and attract investors from across the globe.

On January 27, as a precursor to the conclave, five sessions of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) National Council will be held, with participation from 200 council members.

The conclave will highlight the achievements of 60 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) entrepreneurs aged under 40.

On January 29, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will felicitate two young entrepreneurs from each district as part of the celebration.

The conclave will focus on five key sectors: IT, renewable energy, textiles, chemicals, and food processing. Twelve countries, including Australia, Malaysia, Japan, Germany, Poland, and Cuba, have been invited as 'Countries of Focus' to participate in the conclave.