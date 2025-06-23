PM Modi to open centenary celebration of Sree Narayana Guru, Mahatma Gandhi talks

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday inaugurate the centenary celebration of the historic conversation between two of India's greatest spiritual and moral leaders Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi on poverty alleviation and social justice, among others.

In an event at Vigyan Bhawan, PM Modi is also likely to share his thoughts on issues ranging from upliftment of the downtrodden to unity.

The historic conversation between Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi took place at Sivagiri Mutt on March 12,1925 during the latter’s visit and centred around Vaikom Satyagraha, religious conversions, non-violence, abolition of untouchability, attainment of salvation and poverty.

Organised by Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust, the celebration will bring together spiritual leaders and other members to reflect upon and commemorate the visionary dialogue that continues to shape India’s social and moral fabric.

“It stands as a powerful tribute to the shared vision of social justice, unity, and spiritual harmony championed by both Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi,” said an official statement.

PM Modi has paid special attention to poverty alleviation during his decade-long stint. In one of the key achievements of the past decade, India lifted 171 million people out of extreme poverty.

The World Bank acknowledged India's decisive fight against poverty in its Spring 2025 Poverty and Equity Brief.

According to the report, the proportion of people living on less than $2.5 a day, which is the international benchmark for extreme poverty, fell sharply from 16.2 per cent in 2011-12 to just 2.3 per cent in 2022-23.

Officials said that this achievement is a testament to the government’s commitment to inclusive development, focusing on both rural and urban areas.

Through targeted welfare schemes, economic reforms, and increased access to essential services, India has made substantial strides in reducing poverty levels.

The World Bank's Spring 2025 Poverty and Equity Brief highlights how these efforts have significantly impacted the lives of millions, narrowing the poverty gap across the country.