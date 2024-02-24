PM Modi to throw open India’s longest cable-stayed bridge in Gujarat on Feb 25

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25 will dedicate to the nation Sudarshan Setu -- the country’s longest cable-stayed bridge -- which will connect Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka island.

As per PMO statement, the 2.32 Km long bridge has been built at a cost of around Rs 980 crores is among the Rs 52,525 crore worth infrastructure projects that PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones during his two-day Gujarat trip.

“Sudarshan Setu boasts a unique design, featuring a footpath adorned with verses from Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and images of Bhagwan Krishna on both sides,” the PMO office said.

It said that it also has solar panels installed on the upper portions of the footpath, generating one megawatt of electricity.

“This bridge will ease the transportation and significantly reduce the time of devotees travelling between Dwarka and Beyt-Dwarka. Before the bridge's construction, pilgrims had to rely on boat transport to reach Beyt Dwarka. This iconic bridge will also serve as a major tourist attraction of Devbhumi Dwarka,” the statement said.

It said that the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the New Mundra- Panipat pipeline project worth over Rs. 9000 crore.

“The 1194 km long Mundra- Panipat Pipeline with an installed capacity of 8.4 MMTPA was commissioned to transport crude oil from Mundra on the Gujarat coast to Indian Oil's refinery at Panipat in Haryana,” the statement said.

It said that the PM Modi will also dedicate pipeline project at Vadinar involving replacement of existing offshore lines, abandoning existing Pipeline End Manifold (PLEM), and relocating the entire system (pipelines, the PLEMs and the interconnecting loop line) at a nearby new location.

“Prime Minister will also dedicate Rajkot-Okha, Rajkot-Jetalsar-Somnath and Jetalsar-Wansjaliya Rail Electrification projects to the nation,” it added.