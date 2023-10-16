Live
- Land-for-job scam: Delhi court allows Tejashwi Yadav to make official trip to Japan
- Delhi minister disburses ex-gratia of Rs 1cr to hospital employee’s family who died in Covid
- NLC India incorporates NIGEL for green energy projects
- CBI charge sheets 6 in Manipur viral video case
- 'Would be a big mistake': Biden cautions Israel against occupying Gaza
- Sam Bankman-Fried’s dipping into customers’ funds was done unilaterally: Nishad Singh
- Gurugram admin bans flavoured hookahs in bars, restaurants, other establishments; Section 144 invoked
- Modi to inaugurate global maritime India summit on Tuesday
- IOC in damage control mode, says not concerned by delay in appointment of CEO by IOA
- 'Five guarantee' schemes implemented to provide justice to underprivileged: Karnataka CM
Just In
PM Modi urges people to connect with local MPs through NaMo app
Highlights
With election around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people to use Narendra Modi or NaMo app in order to get connected with their local MPs.
New Delhi : With election around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people to use Narendra Modi or NaMo app in order to get connected with their local MPs.
"NaMo App has a very interesting section which will go a long way in furthering our democratic spirit. It will enable an easy way to deepen connect with your local MP, facilitate engagement with the MP and also help to participate in various activities being organised," Modi posted on X.
"From interesting cultural programmes to vibrant sporting tournaments, it will be easier for MPs and their constituents to connect," he informed further.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS