PM Modi urges people to connect with local MPs through NaMo app

With election around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people to use Narendra Modi or NaMo app in order to get connected with their local MPs.

"NaMo App has a very interesting section which will go a long way in furthering our democratic spirit. It will enable an easy way to deepen connect with your local MP, facilitate engagement with the MP and also help to participate in various activities being organised," Modi posted on X.

"From interesting cultural programmes to vibrant sporting tournaments, it will be easier for MPs and their constituents to connect," he informed further.

