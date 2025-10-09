PM Modi Welcomes Trump’s Gaza Peace Deal, Praises Netanyahu’s Leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed the first stage of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan between Israel and Hamas, calling it a positive step toward enduring stability in the region. He also commended Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership in the process.

Taking to X, Modi stated, “We welcome the agreement on the initial phase of President Trump’s peace plan. It also reflects the strong leadership of Prime Minister Netanyahu.” He further expressed optimism that the release of hostages and the increase in humanitarian aid would bring much-needed relief to Gaza’s residents and lay the foundation for lasting peace.

India reiterated its long-standing position of supporting diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring calm and addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Modi’s remarks came shortly after Donald Trump announced a breakthrough deal brokered by the US and Qatar, which includes the release of hostages and a limited withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

The Israel-Hamas agreement represents the most significant development in two years of devastating conflict. The deal, reached after indirect negotiations in Egypt, marks the first stage of Trump’s proposed 20-point peace framework for the region. Both sides have confirmed the outlines of the accord, sparking celebrations in Israel and cautious optimism in Gaza.

According to sources cited by the Associated Press, Hamas is expected to release all 20 surviving hostages within days, while Israel will begin pulling back troops from most of Gaza. However, questions remain over disarmament, governance, and the full implementation of Trump’s plan.

The ongoing conflict, which began with Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack, has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, destroyed much of Gaza, and drawn in other regional actors, escalating tensions across the Middle East.

News of the deal has brought a glimmer of hope to families on both sides, with Israelis celebrating in Tel Aviv and Palestinians expressing cautious relief, anticipating an end to years of violence and uncertainty.