PM Surya Ghar Yojana brings power and savings to Bhagalpur, beneficiaries laud initiative

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, launched in February 2024, is making waves across Bihar's Bhagalpur. With over 500 beneficiaries spread across 16 blocks and the urban area of the district, the scheme is not only lighting homes but also lightening financial burdens.

Local residents are experiencing tangible benefits, from drastically reduced electricity bills to uninterrupted power supply, thanks to rooftop solar panel installations facilitated under the scheme. The initiative, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is rapidly gaining popularity and support at the grassroots level.

Sonu Kumar Singh, a local entrepreneur who launched a startup inspired by the scheme, describes it as a visionary move.

"This scheme is a great boon for the times to come. The Prime Minister’s thinking is illuminating homes - both literally and metaphorically," he told IANS.

In Bhagalpur’s urban neighbourhood of Khanjarpur, multiple residents shared their experiences with IANS.

Rakesh Pathak, a beneficiary, said: "We installed the solar system under this scheme around two and a half months ago. Since then, we haven’t had to worry about paying electricity bills. The entire process was smooth, and I’m thankful to PM Modi for such a powerful initiative."

Kanchan Devi, another local beneficiary, emphasised the reliability of solar power.

"Before installing the solar panels, we often faced power cuts during storms. But since installation, we’ve had uninterrupted power. The recharge hassle is gone, and peace of mind has returned. Thank you, PM Modi," she said.

Ravikant Prasad echoed similar sentiments.

"My son and a friend told me about the scheme. After some research on my phone, I got it installed. It has truly benefited us - we no longer worry about electricity bills. I’m very grateful to the Prime Minister."

Beyond the direct beneficiaries, the scheme is generating interest among new enquirers.

Ajay Kumar Mandal from Laxmipur in the Naugachhia subdivision learned about the scheme and decided to explore it further.

"I visited a house where the system is installed, met Sonu Singh, and was convinced. It’s a great scheme and I’m planning to get it installed myself," he said.

According to official sources, the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is the world’s largest domestic rooftop solar initiative. Launched by Prime Minister Modi on February 13, 2024, the programme aims to bring solar power to one crore households by March 2027. The phased rollout targets 10 lakh installations by March 2025, doubling to 20 lakh by October 2025, and reaching 40 lakh by March 2026.

With a generous subsidy of up to 40 per cent on installation costs, the scheme is designed to make clean energy affordable and accessible for Indian households. In just nine months, an impressive 6.3 lakh installations have already been completed, with a current installation rate of 70,000 per month—ten times higher than before the scheme's launch.

Apart from the environmental benefits and household savings, the initiative is expected to generate significant fiscal savings for the government, potentially reducing annual electricity costs by Rs 75,000 crores.